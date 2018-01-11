  1. Home
Tainan man electrocuted in shower due to faulty wiring

Man dies while taking a shower after electrician accidentally crossed the wrong wires when installing an electric water heater

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/11 15:57

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a man in Tainan was electrocuted to death while taking a shower, an electrician has been sentenced to 10 months in jail and ordered to a pay NT$2.38 million to the family for improperly wiring an electric water heater. 

On July 8, 2015 an electrician surnamed Hsueh (薛) installed an electric hot water heater for a man surnamed Hsu (許). However, when he installed the wiring, he connected the wrong wires, resulting in a fault current. 

Hsueh also did not properly configure a ground fault interrupter (GFCI), which would draw away any current leak and trip the circuit breaker to shut off power to the device. On Sept. 9, Hsu turned on the faucet and held the metal shower head in his hand, and because of the faulty wiring and a lack of properly installed GFCI, the electricity from the faulty water heater surged into his body, killing him on the spot. 
