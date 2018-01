‘NSO At the Movies - NSO x Blue Cinema’  concert to be performed in Tainan, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The classical music concert “NSO At the Movies - NSO x Blue Cinema” will be performed at Tainan Cultural Center at 3:30 on January 21.

The concert highlights classical music segments in classic movies.

The concert includes highlights from C. Saint-Saëns’s Aquarium, from Carnival of the Animals, R. Wagner's Walkurenritt, W. A. Mozart's Clarinet Concerto K.622, A. Vivaldi’s The four Seasons, J.S. Bach's Goldberg Variations and Shostakovich’s Walze from Jazz Suite No. 2 etc.

The performers include conductor Chang Yin-fang, host Tony Tsu-wei Lan, clarinetist Ju May-lin, violinist Teng Hao-Tun, and pianist Lu Yi-Chih.

Tainan Cultural Center is located at No. 332, Sec. 3, Zhonghua E. Rd., Tainan.