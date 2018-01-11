India's economy to grow by 7.3 percent in 2018, World Bank says India has huge potential

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to predictions made by the World Bank, India's economy will be the fastest growing economy as compared to other emerging economies and has said the country has 'enormous growth potential'.

India's economy grew a massive 6.7 percent even after a major setback caused by demonetization and the introduction of a Goods and Service Tax in the year 2017, according to the 2018 Global Economics Prospect released by the World Bank on January 9.

"In all likelihood India is going to register a higher growth rate than other major emerging market economies in the next decade. So, I wouldn't focus on the short-term numbers. I would look at the big picture for India and that big picture is telling us that it has enormous potential," Ayhan Kose, Director, Development Prospects Group at the World Bank, said in an interview as reported by the Economic Times.

China's economic growth has been compared with that of India's and according to the report, the World Bank expects India to cross over China's growth level, which is slowing down.

The prediction also mentions India's steady growth in the year 2018 and the next two years by 7.3 percent and 7.5 respectively. On the other hand, China's economy grew at 6.8 percent in 2017, 0.1 percent more than that of India but World Bank predicts a decreasing rate for China with 6.4 percent in 2018 followed by 6.3 and 6.2 the next two years.

Kose has advised Indian government to take full advantage of the growing economy and the massive amount of labor available due to the population by taking necessary steps to boost investment prospects.

He also mentioned India currently has measures underway for improving non performing loans and productivity.

"On the productivity side, India has enormous potential with respect to secondary education completion rate. All in all, improved labor market reforms, education and health reforms as well as relaxing investment bottleneck will help improve India's prospects," Kose continued, as quoted by the Economic Times.

India has a favorable demographic profile which is rarely seen in other economies, he said.



"In that context, improving female labor force participation rate is going to be important. Female labor force participation still remains low relative to other emerging market economies, reducing youth unemployment is critical, and pushing for private investment, where problems are already well-known like bank assets quality issues... If these are done, India can reach its potential easily and exceed," Kose concluded.