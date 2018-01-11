  1. Home
Canadian tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard to play in Taiwan Open 2018 

Eugenie Bouchard is coming to Taiwan!

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/11 14:35

Image from Eugenie Bouchard Official Instagram Account

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- 23-year-old Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard will be playing in the upcoming WTA Taiwan Open held in Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4. 

Bouchard has gained fans from all around the world for her sporting prowess and stunning good looks. She is also known as Canada's tennis genie. Her popularity rose even higher when she went on a date with her Twitter fan to an NBA match after losing a Super Bowl bet. 
