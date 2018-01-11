Taiwan ranks 4th in WBSC Baseball World Rankings 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) unveiled the final 2017 standings in the WBSC Baseball World Rankings, and Taiwan ranked 4th.

The ranking is based on a country's National Team performance (from Under-12 to Professional) in WBSC-sanctioned international competitions over a four-year period (2014-2017). Taiwan remains in fourth place, while its score slid to 3,808 points as Taiwan has not won in any international competitions at all levels.

Japan remains on top for the third consecutive year. However, the USA Baseball squads swept the World Cup competitions, earning a record high 2,127 annual ranking points, with world ranking points rising to 5414 from 5378 from last year.

The Top 12 nations in the 2018 end-of-the-year WBSC Baseball World Rankings will qualify for the WBSC Premier12 2019, the men's professional National Team global championship and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 qualifier.