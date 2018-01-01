Indonesian prosecutors want death for 8 Taiwanese drug suspects

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Prosecutors in Indonesia have requested death sentences for eight Taiwanese citizens arrested in the biggest amphetamine haul in the country’s history, reports said Thursday.

Death sentences for drug smuggling in Indonesia often lead to executions, even for foreign convicts. A total of 19 Taiwanese face the possibility of execution, if the latest suspects are included, the Central News Agency reported.

The Taiwanese, including one man identified as the mastermind who was shot dead as he resisted arrest, were found last July with one ton of amphetamines smuggled in from China.

The Indonesian authorities identified three of the other suspects as Hsu Yung-li, aged 35, Liao Kuan-yu, 22, and Chen Wei-chuan, 21.

According to a prosecutor’s statement Wednesday, the three men were waiting in Anyer Beach in the province of Banten for the five other suspects to offload the amphetamines from a Taiwanese yacht.

The court in South Jakarta will continue its hearings in the case, but the probability that the eight Taiwanese will be sentenced to death is high, CNA reported, as Indonesia is tough on drugs and in particular on foreigners found guilty of involvement in the trade.