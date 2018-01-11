Most coastal governors oppose Trump offshore drilling plan

The Trump administration has proposed a vast expansion of offshore drilling that would open 90 percent of the nation's offshore reserves to development by private companies. The plan affects at least 22 coastal states and has drawn bipartisan opposition from 15 governors, support from six governors and one who is undecided.

Most Democrats oppose the plan. Two Republican governors, Florida's Rick Scott and South Carolina's Henry McMaster, have formally requested that their states be withdrawn from the plan.

Following is a list of coastal states and the positions of their governors, with party affiliations included:

Maine, Republican, supports drilling.

New Hampshire, Republican, opposes drilling.

Massachusetts, Republican, opposes.

Rhode Island, Democrat, opposes.

Connecticut, Democrat, opposes.

New York, Democrat, opposes.

New Jersey (governor-elect), Democrat, opposes.

Delaware, Democrat, opposes.

Maryland, Republican, opposes.

Virginia (governor-elect), Democrat, opposes.

North Carolina, Democrat, opposes.

South Carolina, Republican, opposes.

Georgia, Republican, undecided. A spokeswoman says Gov. Nathan Deal generally supports drilling but "has some concerns regarding opening up Georgia's pristine coast."

Florida, Republican, opposes.

Alabama, Republican, supports.

Mississippi, Republican, supports.

Louisiana, Democrat, supports offshore drilling but has not spoken publicly on Trump's plan.

Texas, Republican, supports.

California, Democrat, opposes.

Oregon, Democrat, opposes.

Washington, Democrat, opposes.

Alaska, Independent, supports.

__

Sources: Interior Department, Associated Press reporting