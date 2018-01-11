Photo of the Day: Snow on Southern Cross-Island Highway 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the firs major cold surge of the winter continues to blast Taiwan causing snowfall in mountainous areas, southern parts of the country also saw snow today, with the Southern Cross-Island Highway seeing snow, reported CNA.

Police officers at the Guanshan Police Station in Taitung County, which is at an elevation of 2,300 meters, reported snowflakes falling between 4 and 5 a.m. this morning, resulting in an accumulation of snow on roofs and car hoods. Officers also spotted snow accumulation on the peak of nearby Mount Guan.

Officials from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said the 154.1 km section of the Provincial Highway 20 was closed off due to a landslide caused by the recent heavy rains. The road is not expected to open again until 5 p.m. Friday (Jan. 12). As that is the major approach to the Siangyang National Forest Recreation Area, it is temporarily closed and officials urged members of the public to not try to attempt entering the park.