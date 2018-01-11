Tom Pyatt breaks late tie, Senators beat Maple Leads 4-3

TORONTO (AP) — Tom Pyatt broke a tie with 3:05 left and the Ottawa Senators beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Wednesday night in the final game for both teams before their bye weeks.

Pyatt took a feed from Matt Duchene on a 3-on-1 — after Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly got caught pinching at Ottawa's blue line — and beat Frederik Andersen high to the blocker side.

Thomas Chabot, Mike Hoffman and Gabriel Dumont also scored to help the Senators rebound from an 8-2 home loss to Chicago on Tuesday night. Craig Anderson made 44 saves after being pulled against the Blackhawks.

Andreas Borgman, James van Riemsdyk and Rielly scored for Toronto, and Andersen made 29 saves.

Chabot opened the scoring when he attempted a cross-crease pass only for the puck to bounce off Roman Polak's foot and past Andersen at midway through the first.

Hoffman got inside position on van Riemsdyk in front of the Leafs' net and finished off a pass from Duchene with an easy tap-in to make it 2-0 just 1:52 into the second period.

Toronto couldn't solve Anderson through 36 minutes despite having the first three power plays of the game and 28 shots against the Ottawa netminder up to that point — including eight alone from van Riemsdyk.

Finally, after killing off Ottawa's first power-play chance of the game, Borgman got one past Anderson from the point with 1:50 to play in the second. Van Riemsdyk didn't make a mistake with his ninth shot of the night, taking a pass from Tyler Bozak and going through his legs with the puck before beating Anderson from in close 56 seconds into the third period.

Dumont put Ottawa back ahead 3-2 only 1:21 later, following up his initial shot off the end boards that bounced out front of the net for a second attempt. Rielly evened the score once again, beating a screened Anderson with a point shot at 12:28.

NOTES: Ottawa's Bobby Ryan missed the game with a hand injury suffered the night before against Chicago. There is no time table for his return. He was replaced by Filip Chlapik, who was recalled from Belleville of the AHL. ... Connor Carrick was in for Travis Dermott on Toronto's blue line.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host St. Louis on Jan 18.

Maple Leafs: Host St. Louis on Tuesday night.

___

