|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|43
|31
|9
|3
|65
|160
|107
|17-3-1
|14-6-2
|9-3-1
|Washington
|43
|27
|13
|3
|57
|135
|121
|18-5-0
|9-8-3
|7-3-1
|Boston
|40
|23
|10
|7
|53
|131
|102
|14-5-3
|9-5-4
|6-1-2
|Columbus
|44
|25
|16
|3
|53
|121
|121
|15-7-0
|10-9-3
|8-5-2
|Toronto
|45
|25
|17
|3
|53
|146
|131
|13-7-1
|12-10-2
|5-4-1
|New Jersey
|41
|22
|11
|8
|52
|130
|125
|12-5-3
|10-6-5
|3-4-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|42
|22
|15
|5
|49
|128
|117
|15-7-3
|7-8-2
|6-4-3
|Pittsburgh
|44
|22
|19
|3
|47
|126
|138
|13-7-1
|9-12-2
|8-4-0
|Philadelphia
|42
|19
|15
|8
|46
|123
|122
|11-8-4
|8-7-4
|2-1-4
|Carolina
|42
|19
|15
|8
|46
|119
|131
|10-4-4
|9-11-4
|5-3-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|21
|18
|4
|46
|146
|158
|13-5-3
|8-13-1
|6-6-1
|Florida
|42
|18
|18
|6
|42
|120
|137
|10-6-3
|8-12-3
|6-4-1
|Detroit
|41
|17
|17
|7
|41
|112
|127
|10-7-6
|7-10-1
|6-9-2
|Montreal
|42
|18
|20
|4
|40
|108
|129
|11-8-3
|7-12-1
|9-4-1
|Ottawa
|42
|15
|18
|9
|39
|117
|149
|9-8-5
|6-10-4
|5-6-3
|Buffalo
|43
|10
|24
|9
|29
|96
|150
|5-11-3
|5-13-6
|3-5-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|41
|29
|10
|2
|60
|143
|113
|18-2-1
|11-8-1
|11-1-0
|Winnipeg
|44
|26
|11
|7
|59
|151
|121
|16-3-1
|10-8-6
|7-3-2
|Nashville
|42
|25
|11
|6
|56
|131
|114
|13-4-2
|12-7-4
|10-3-2
|St. Louis
|46
|26
|17
|3
|55
|134
|122
|15-9-0
|11-8-3
|6-4-1
|Los Angeles
|42
|24
|13
|5
|53
|126
|99
|11-6-3
|13-7-2
|5-5-3
|Dallas
|43
|24
|16
|3
|51
|132
|118
|16-5-1
|8-11-2
|7-9-0
|Minnesota
|44
|23
|17
|4
|50
|127
|127
|14-4-3
|9-13-1
|7-8-0
|San Jose
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|110
|106
|12-6-2
|9-7-4
|8-2-3
|Calgary
|42
|22
|16
|4
|48
|118
|121
|12-11-0
|10-5-4
|8-5-1
|Chicago
|43
|21
|16
|6
|48
|134
|118
|11-7-2
|10-9-4
|4-7-2
|Colorado
|41
|22
|16
|3
|47
|135
|124
|15-7-1
|7-9-2
|6-5-1
|Anaheim
|43
|19
|15
|9
|47
|117
|120
|10-8-3
|9-7-6
|6-4-5
|Edmonton
|44
|18
|23
|3
|39
|119
|143
|9-12-1
|9-11-2
|6-2-0
|Vancouver
|43
|16
|21
|6
|38
|111
|143
|7-12-3
|9-9-3
|4-8-1
|Arizona
|43
|10
|27
|6
|26
|98
|150
|5-13-2
|5-14-4
|1-6-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Winnipeg 7, Buffalo 4
Washington 3, Vancouver 1
Chicago 8, Ottawa 2
Tampa Bay 5, Carolina 4
Nashville 2, Edmonton 1
Calgary 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Florida 7, St. Louis 4
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa 4, Toronto 3
Minnesota 2, Chicago 1
|Thursday's Games
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.