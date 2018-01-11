Ryan Suter, Devan Dubnyk help Wild beat Blackhawks 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Suter gave Minnesota the lead on a 4-on-4 early in the third period, Devan Dubnyk made 34 saves and the Wild held off the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Wednesday night to end a two-game slide.

Jonas Brodin scored in the second period for Minnesota (23-17-4). The Wild pulled two points ahead of Chicago (21-16-6) in the tight Central Division and tussle for playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook, a healthy scratch in Chicago's 8-2 win in Ottawa on Tuesday night, was back in the lineup and celebrated with his first goal since opening night.

Chicago's Anton Forsberg made 25 saves in his third straight start.

The Blackhawks acquired winger Anthony Duclair and defenseman Adam Clendening from Arizona before the game in a trade for right wing Richard Panik and minor league forward Laurent Dauphin.

SENATORS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Tom Pyatt broke a tie with 3:05 left and Ottawa beat Toronto in the final game for both teams before their bye weeks.

Pyatt took a feed from Matt Duchene on a 3-on-1 — after Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly got caught pinching at Ottawa's blue line — and beat Frederik Andersen high to the blocker side.

Thomas Chabot, Mike Hoffman and Gabriel Dumont also scored to help the Senators rebound from an 8-2 home loss to Chicago on Tuesday night. Craig Anderson made 44 saves after being pulled against the Blackhawks. Andreas Borgman, James van Riemsdyk and Rielly scored for Toronto.

___

