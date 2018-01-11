Taichung Metro Blue Line plans for extension to other Central Taiwan cities

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Taichung Metro blue line is planning to extend its routes to Changhua and Nantou.

According to Taichung Transportation Bureau Director-General Wang Yi-chuan (王義川), the Taichung-Changhua route has been considered in the state's Forward-looking Infrastructure Plan, but the Taichung Government is striving for a budget for the Taichung-Nantou route.

A feasibility study for Taichung-Nantou route is under way and is expected to be finalized in 2019.

The initial plan of Taichung Transportation Bureau is to extend the Blue Line to a total length of approximately 30 kilometers. It will pass National Chung Hsing University, Dali Joint Administration Center, Taichung Software Park, and Wufeng District Center, Legislative Yuan Central Office, Asia University, Nantou County Government and other significant venues.

Also, Taichung Metro Blue Line towards Changhua and Nantou will pass through Provincial Highway 3 via Dali, Wufeng, extending to Tsaotun, Nantou City, the terminal station is the Nantou County government.

Wang said the new extension of the Metro Blue Line would connect Taichung and Nantou, and this will significantly benefit workers, students, and travelers living in Central Taiwan.