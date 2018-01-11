All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 43 31 9 3 65 160 107 Washington 43 27 13 3 57 135 121 Boston 40 23 10 7 53 131 102 Columbus 44 25 16 3 53 121 121 Toronto 45 25 17 3 53 146 131 New Jersey 41 22 11 8 52 130 125 N.Y. Rangers 42 22 15 5 49 128 117 Pittsburgh 44 22 19 3 47 126 138 Philadelphia 42 19 15 8 46 123 122 Carolina 42 19 15 8 46 119 131 N.Y. Islanders 43 21 18 4 46 146 158 Florida 42 18 18 6 42 120 137 Detroit 41 17 17 7 41 112 127 Montreal 42 18 20 4 40 108 129 Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149 Buffalo 43 10 24 9 29 96 150 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 41 29 10 2 60 143 113 Winnipeg 44 26 11 7 59 151 121 Nashville 42 25 11 6 56 131 114 St. Louis 46 26 17 3 55 134 122 Los Angeles 42 24 13 5 53 126 99 Dallas 43 24 16 3 51 132 118 San Jose 40 21 13 6 48 110 106 Calgary 42 22 16 4 48 118 121 Chicago 42 21 15 6 48 133 116 Minnesota 43 22 17 4 48 125 126 Colorado 41 22 16 3 47 135 124 Anaheim 43 19 15 9 47 117 120 Edmonton 44 18 23 3 39 119 143 Vancouver 43 16 21 6 38 111 143 Arizona 43 10 27 6 26 98 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg 7, Buffalo 4

Washington 3, Vancouver 1

Chicago 8, Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 5, Carolina 4

Nashville 2, Edmonton 1

Calgary 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Florida 7, St. Louis 4

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Toronto 3

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.