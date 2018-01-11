Taiwan generates record-breaking tax revenues in 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, Taiwan has reportedly collected the highest amount of Tax revenue in its history last year.

The total amount of Tax revenue reached NT$2.23 trillion (US$75.38 billion), which is a new record.

The statistics indicated that annual tax revenue increased by about NT$77.4 billion above the government's estimated budget level, which confirms and marks the fourth consecutive annual increase, reported the Central News Agency (CNA).

In comparison to the previous year, income from the securities exchange tax grew by NT$19 billion, land value increment tax grew by NT$10.5 billion, gift tax recorded a rise of NT$7.5 billion and tobacco and alcohol tax contributed NT$4 billion in growth.