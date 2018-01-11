Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 11 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: President, premier apologize to nation over labor law amendments
@China Times: President Tsai's approval rating hits new low
@Liberty Times: More flexible Labor Standards Act to come into force in March
@Apple Daily: Relaxed Labor Standards Act to come into force in March
@Economic Daily News: Revenues of listed, OTC companies hit new high in 2017
@Commercial Times: Labor Standards Act amendments clear Legislature, set for implementation in March
