Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 11, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2018/01/11 09:00

Taipei, Jan. 11 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President, premier apologize to nation over labor law amendments

@China Times: President Tsai's approval rating hits new low

@Liberty Times: More flexible Labor Standards Act to come into force in March

@Apple Daily: Relaxed Labor Standards Act to come into force in March

@Economic Daily News: Revenues of listed, OTC companies hit new high in 2017

@Commercial Times: Labor Standards Act amendments clear Legislature, set for implementation in March
 
