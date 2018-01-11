Taiwanese pet owners warned to keep animals warm or face NT$15,000 fine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the first cold surge of the winter blasts Taiwan, the Tainan Animal Health Inspection and Protection Office yesterday (Jan. 10) reminded pet owners that if they fail to take measures to keep their cuddly critters warm could face a fine of up to NT$15,000.

Tainan's animal protection office made the announcement on its website in response to reports of owners leaving their dogs tied outside or under sidewalk roofs without any shelter from the cold winter weather. The office said that owners who have been found to be not providing adequate protection for their animals will first be given a warning and instructions on how to better care for them by an animal inspector.

Article 5 of the Animal Protection Act stipulates that the owner of an animal must provide a safe, clean, ventilated, drained, and appropriate shelter for it, which also is properly lit and is maintained at a temperature range suitable for living. If an owner is found to be not complying with recommendations given to improve the care of their pet after the initial warning, they can levied with a fine of between NT$3,000 to NT$15,000.