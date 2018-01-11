  1. Home
2018 outstanding migrant worker award open for submission

By Maggie Huang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/11 13:53

Photo courtesy of the Labor Affairs Department, New Taipei City Government

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Migrant workers play important roles in many fields, from traditional industries to homecare services.

To encourage the hard-working migrant workers, the Labor Affairs Department of the New Taipei City Government will be accepting submissions for the 2018 Outstanding Migrant Worker until February 10.

The winners of the award will receive a trophy and cash prize of NT$2,000. The honors will be presented during a public ceremony on Labor Day May 1.

Migrant workers who have worked legally in New Taipei City over one year, and have not been elected as the winner of Outstanding Migrant Worker for the previous five years will be considered eligible.

Employers, human resource agencies, organizations, broker agencies, and representative offices are also encouraged to recommend qualified individuals to the Labor Affairs Department.
