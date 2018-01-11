Tamsui sees record low temperature of 7.5 degrees

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- New Taipei City's Tamsui District registered a low of 7.5 degrees Celsius at 6:10 a.m. this morning, a record for flat areas in Taiwan this year, with meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) predicting that today and tomorrow will be the coldest yet as a cold surge strikes the nation.

In his report on SET TV Taiwan Wu pointed out that there is a shallow mid-level cloud layer that is moving over Taiwan this morning which caused the mercury in Tamsui to dip all the way down to 7.5 degrees Celsius (45.5 degrees Fahrenheit), setting a new record low for flat areas in Taiwan. Wu said that the radiative cooling has been a factor, but the main reason for the low temperature is the powerful blast of cold air arriving with the current cold surge.

Wu said that based on the latest data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMMF), from today until Saturday (Jan. 13), dry and cold air will envelop Taiwan. While skies will be sunny during the day, offsetting some of the cold air, Wu reminds people not to underestimate the intensity of the cold air, with shaded areas still cold.

Wu advised people to be ware of large temperature fluctuations between day and night and said that coastal and open areas could still see low temperatures hovering around 7 degrees.

Wu said the cold surge will not begin to weaken until Saturday, when the temperature will rebound slightly. Temperatures will gradually begin to rise from Sunday through Tuesday as the cold surge dissipates, but he again advised people to beware of large temperature fluctuations of up to 10 degrees between night and day.