Court rules in favor of Trump over fate of consumer watchdog

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ruled in favor of President Donald Trump and the White House over the control of a national financial watchdog agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Judge Timothy Kelly has issued an order denying Leandra English, the deputy director of the CFPB, a restraining order that would have stopped Mick Mulvaney, Trump's budget director, from taking on a second role as acting director of the agency.

The conflict arose late last month when Richard Cordray, named by President Barack Obama to lead the CFPB, stepped down and named English as his replacement. In response, the White House named Mulvaney as the replacement for Cordray.

Kelly had expressed skepticism in hearings last month about whether English would prevail in her case.