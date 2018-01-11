  1. Home
Taiwanese band Mayday to rock Nippon Budokan in May

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/11 09:39

Image from Mayday Official Website(Japan)

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese boyband Mayday(五月天) announced they will be holding their LiFE World Tour Concert at the Nippon Budokan(にっぽんぶどうかん) in Japan  in May this year. 

Mayday is the first mandarin boyband to enter the Nippon Budokan to hold their concert, and this will be their third time stepping onto Nippon Budokan.

Their LiFE World Tour has set in Hong-Kong with 100,000 audiences, Beijing with 200,000 audiences, and in Taoyuan, Taiwan with 250,000 audiences. As of 61 shows set in last year, the LiFE World Tour has broken the record in Asia by drawing audiences totaling over a million people.

Ticket pre-orders have already started yesterday, January 10, and official ticket sales will begin from April 21.
