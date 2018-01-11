10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. WHERE COMPROMISE IS IN THE AIR

A bipartisan group of lawmakers, backed by the White House, reaches for a deal on a tangle of spending and immigration issues.

2. TRUMP SEES LITTLE NEED TO TALK TO MUELLER

The president says it "seems unlikely" that he'll give an interview in special counsel's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

3. 'WE HAVE NO IDEA WHERE THEY'RE AT'

Rescue crews struggle to account for two dozen people missing after mudslides in Southern California wrecked homes, swept away cars and left at least 15 victims dead.

4. WHICH DECLARATION SEEMS PREMATURE

Just weeks after Putin declared victory in Syria, Russian military outposts in the country come under rebel attacks that are challenging Moscow's gains.

5. REP. DARRELL ISSA WON'T SEEK RE-ELECTION

The Californian is the latest in a string of GOP lawmakers who have decided to retire rather than take on what would be a difficult re-election battle.

6. WHAT'S LATEST FRONT IN IMMIGRATION FIGHT

U.S. immigration agents descend on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn in what officials describe as the largest operation against an employer under Trump's presidency.

7. ROBBERS HIT LUXURY HOTEL

Armed thieves enter the Ritz Hotel in Paris, raid a boutique and reportedly make off with more than $5 million in jewels.

8. GOT BATTERIES? OUTAGE STALLS GIANT TECH SHOW

Thousands of attendees of the world's biggest consumer technology show in Las Vegas get a chance to test the battery life of the latest gadgets when some showrooms and hallways go dark.

9. COMPANY TARGETS DIET COKE SALES SLUMP

Coca-Cola says it's adding a slimmer 12-ounce Diet Coke can, updating the logo and offering the drink in new flavors, including mango and ginger lime.

10. CLUB ADDS TWO DOG BREEDS TO ITS ROSTER

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club pack.