China protests Australia criticism of Chinese aid in Pacific

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — China has protested an Australian minister's criticisms that Chinese aid programs in poor Pacific island countries were creating "white elephants" that threatened economic stability without delivering benefits.

Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, minister for international development and the Pacific, told The Australian newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday that China was lending to Pacific nations on unfavorable terms to construct "useless buildings" and "roads to nowhere."

Lu says: "We hope that certain people in Australia should engage in self-refection instead of pointing fingers at and making irresponsible remarks about other countries."

The diplomatic row follows a Chinese protest last month at Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's announcement that Australia will ban foreign interference in its politics — either through espionage or financial donations.