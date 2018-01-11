  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/01/11 04:21

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 125.45 125.95 123.00 123.95 Down 1.20
May 127.85 128.30 125.40 126.35 Down 1.20
Jul 130.40 130.55 128.05 128.65 Down 1.20
Sep 132.30 132.90 130.35 131.00 Down 1.15
Dec 135.70 136.10 133.75 134.40 Down 1.10
Mar 137.75 137.75 137.05 137.70 Down 1.10
May 139.25 139.75 139.25 139.70 Down 1.10
Jul 141.15 141.65 141.15 141.60 Down 1.10
Sep 143.40 Down 1.15
Dec 146.15 Down 1.10
Mar 148.85 Down 1.10
May 150.60 Down 1.10
Jul 152.35 Down 1.10
Sep 154.00 Down 1.15
Dec 155.85 Down 1.15