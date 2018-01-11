New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|125.45
|125.95
|123.00
|123.95
|Down 1.20
|May
|127.85
|128.30
|125.40
|126.35
|Down 1.20
|Jul
|130.40
|130.55
|128.05
|128.65
|Down 1.20
|Sep
|132.30
|132.90
|130.35
|131.00
|Down 1.15
|Dec
|135.70
|136.10
|133.75
|134.40
|Down 1.10
|Mar
|137.75
|137.75
|137.05
|137.70
|Down 1.10
|May
|139.25
|139.75
|139.25
|139.70
|Down 1.10
|Jul
|141.15
|141.65
|141.15
|141.60
|Down 1.10
|Sep
|143.40
|Down 1.15
|Dec
|146.15
|Down 1.10
|Mar
|148.85
|Down 1.10
|May
|150.60
|Down 1.10
|Jul
|152.35
|Down 1.10
|Sep
|154.00
|Down 1.15
|Dec
|155.85
|Down 1.15