A sample of companies planning bonuses in wake of tax cuts

Here are some of the bigger U.S. companies that have announced employee bonuses after the passage of the Republican tax overhaul. Dozens of smaller companies have also taken such steps. Some banks have also announced higher minimum wages for their employees and some, such as Boeing and Wells Fargo, have said they will make greater charitable donations.

Company Amount of bonus Number of employees receiving AT&T $1,000 As many as 200,000 Comcast $1,000 More than 100,000 Bank of America $1,000 About 145,000 Fifth Third Bank $1,000 More than 13,000 US Bancorp $1,000 About 60,000 BB&T Corp. $1,000 About 27,000 Nationwide Insurance $1,000 About 29,000 Sinclair Broadcast $1,000 About 9,000 Alaska Air $1,000 About 19,000 American Airlines $1,000 About 130,000 JetBlue Airways $1,000 About 18,000 Southwest Airlines $1,000 About 53,000 The Travelers Companies $1,000 About 14,000 Total System Services $1,000 About 11,500 Source: Company announcements