A sample of companies planning bonuses in wake of tax cuts

Here are some of the bigger U.S. companies that have announced employee bonuses after the passage of the Republican tax overhaul. Dozens of smaller companies have also taken such steps. Some banks have also announced higher minimum wages for their employees and some, such as Boeing and Wells Fargo, have said they will make greater charitable donations.
|Company
|Amount of bonus
|Number of employees receiving
|AT&T
|$1,000
|As many as 200,000
|Comcast
|$1,000
|More than 100,000
|Bank of America
|$1,000
|About 145,000
|Fifth Third Bank
|$1,000
|More than 13,000
|US Bancorp
|$1,000
|About 60,000
|BB&T Corp.
|$1,000
|About 27,000
|Nationwide Insurance
|$1,000
|About 29,000
|Sinclair Broadcast
|$1,000
|About 9,000
|Alaska Air
|$1,000
|About 19,000
|American Airlines
|$1,000
|About 130,000
|JetBlue Airways
|$1,000
|About 18,000
|Southwest Airlines
|$1,000
|About 53,000
|The Travelers Companies
|$1,000
|About 14,000
|Total System Services
|$1,000
|About 11,500
|Source: Company announcements