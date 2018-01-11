Hunou scores 2 late goals to put Rennes in League Cup SFs

PARIS (AP) — Substitute Adrien Hunou scored two late goals as Rennes advanced to the French League Cup semifinals with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Toulouse on Wednesday.

Hunou, who replaced former France international Yoann Gourcuff with only eight minutes left, made it 3-2 in the 86th minute from close range and sealed the hosts' victory in stoppage time from a tight angle.

Before Hunou took over the scoring responsibilities, Rennes had twice failed to hold on to its lead.

Rennes is chasing a first major trophy since winning the French Cup in 1971.

French league leader Paris Saint-Germain, which thrashed Rennes 6-1 last weekend in the French Cup, later traveled to Amiens, and Angers hosted Montpellier.

Monaco qualified for the semifinals on Tuesday with a 2-1 win at local rival Nice.