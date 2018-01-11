Honduras next in line for US decision on protected migrants

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — This week's news that the Trump administration is ending temporary protected status for 200,000 migrants from El Salvador is also rattling nerves in neighboring Honduras.

A decision on the fate of more than 50,000 Hondurans living in the United States under TPS is expected in July. And it could have severe social, economic and political consequences for the Central American nation.

Experts say the return of tens of thousands of people threatens to exacerbate grave problems like high rates of murders and other crime, political instability, widespread poverty and inequality.

Perhaps most immediately, there would be a hit to remittances, which typically account for about 20 percent of the country's economy — though most of that is sent by Hondurans who would not be affected by cancellation of TPS.