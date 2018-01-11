Iran arrests dozens for 'terrorist' acts linked to protests

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it has arrested dozens on suspicion of "terrorist activities" during a recent wave of protests.

The official IRNA news agency on Wednesday carried a statement from the Intelligence Ministry saying security forces confiscated arms and explosives from "safe houses" kept by the detainees. It says some detainees had filmed the protests.

Demonstrations broke out across Iran last month fueled by anger at the lackluster economy and official corruption. The protests spread to several towns and cities, with some demonstrators calling for the overthrow of the government.

Clashes broke out at some of the protests, and at least 21 people were killed.

Iran has accused the U.S., Israel and other foreign powers of inciting violence to try and overthrow the Islamic Republic.