Nevada immigration advocates condemn Trump on El Salvador

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Immigration advocates are joining with business and religious leaders in Reno to condemn the Trump Administration's revocation of Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador.

Claudia Castaneda-Flamenco, an immigration organizer for the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, says termination of the status for Salvadorans is another assault on families who are deeply rooted in the United States. She says Monday's decision by the Department of Homeland Security goes against American values.

Castaneda-Flamenco says there are 3,800 U.S.-born children in Nevada who have Salvadoran parents with protected status. She says they face deportation, regardless of the dangers they face in El Salvador or the contributions they've made to the U.S.

She's citing a study by the Center for American Progress that says Nevada will lose more than $250 million from the state Gross Domestic Product annually without protected Salvadoran workers.