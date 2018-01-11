Lawyer for Minnesota center Lynch to respond to allegations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer for standout Minnesota basketball player Reggie Lynch is preparing to respond to allegations of sexual misconduct against the senior center.

Attorney Ryan Pacyga has called a news conference for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The university's equal opportunity office recommended Lynch's expulsion Jan. 3 after finding him responsible for sexual misconduct in an alleged assault off campus April 7, 2016.

The office issued that finding the same day as a separate recommendation that he be suspended and barred from campus until 2020 in an unrelated incident alleged to have happened three weeks later in his dorm room.

Lynch was suspended from games last week but allowed to continue practicing while he appeals.

The school says federal privacy protections prohibit it from sharing information related to any specific student discipline matter.