Markets Right Now: Tech, health care lead US stocks lower

9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as a New Year's rally runs out of gas.
Technology and health care stocks fell the most in early trading Wednesday.
Micron Technology fell 2.3 percent and UnitedHealth Group lost 1 percent.
Domino's Pizza dropped 3.4 percent after saying CEO Patrick Doyle will leave at the end of June after 8 years in charge.
Banks rose as bond yields continued to climb.
The Standard & Poor's 500 fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,743.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,320. The Nasdaq composite fell 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,135.
Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.59 percent.