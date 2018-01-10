New US ambassador to Netherlands grilled over 2015 comments

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The new U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands has clashed with Dutch reporters on his first official day in the job over controversial comments he made in 2015 in which he said that the "Islamic movement" was creating chaos in Europe and suggested that extremists were burning politicians and cars in the Netherlands.

Pete Hoekstra was repeatedly asked Wednesday about the comments he made at a 2015 conference, which made headlines last year when he described his own words to a Dutch reporter as fake news. Hoekstra later denied using the phrase fake news.

During his press conference after presenting his credentials to Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Hoekstra said he didn't want to revisit the issue — but that did not stop Dutch reporters from pressing unsuccessfully for a clarification.