The Latest: California storm, mudslides death toll at 15

A structure is smashed against a tree along Hot Springs Road in Montecito, Calif. after getting hit by a flash flood and debris flow on Tuesday, Jan.
In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, U.S. Highway 101 at the Olive Mill Road overpass is flooded with runoff water from Mon
This photo provided by Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows an arial view of Montecito, Calif., with mudflow and debris due to heavy rains on Tuesday
In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters successfully rescue a 14-year-old girl, right, after she was trapped for
Carpinteria resident Jeff Gallup carries his bike through mud on Foothill Road in Carpinteria, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Homes were swept from th
A member of the Long Beach Search and Rescue team looks for survivors in a car in Montecito, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Several homes were swept a
A women is hoisted out with the help of a San Bernardino County Sheriff's helicopter on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the Santa Ana River and near the bor
A member of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's swift water rescue team is hoisted back to a helicopter after rescuing three people and a dog on Tuesd
In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the main line of the Union Pacific Railroad through Montecito, Calif, is blocked with
In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Search Dog Reilly looks for victims in damaged and destroyed
In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, mud and debris flow on the roadway due to heavy rain in Montecito. Calif., Tuesday,
Debris and mud cover the entrance of the Montecito Inn after heavy rain brought flash flooding and mudslides to the area in Montecito, Calif. on Tuesd
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on deadly debris flows that hit the Southern California community of Montecito (all times local):
5:15 a.m.
The death toll from the powerful debris flows that hit the Southern California community of Montecito has risen to 15.
Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Yaneris Muniz (MYOO'-nihz) confirms two more deaths, in addition to those reported in the hours after a storm dumped a huge amount of rain on the community in a brief period of time early Tuesday.
Muniz says a search of the stricken area is continuing.
___
11:35 p.m.
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not.
Authorities in Santa Barbara County are still trying to reach new areas and dig into the destruction to find dead, injured or trapped people who might be there after a powerful mud flow swept away dozens of homes.
By Tuesday night at least 13 people were confirmed dead, at least 25 were injured and at least 50 had to be rescued by helicopter.
Those numbers could increase when the search is expanded Wednesday and search-and-rescue teams reach new areas.
In Montecito, Oprah Winfrey shared Instagram photos of the deep mud in her backyard and rescue helicopters flying overhead.
She's one of several celebrities who live in the wealthy enclave that was hit the hardest by the storm.