Taiwan seeks Canada backing for inclusion in CPTPP entry talks

President Tsai Ing-wen (right) receives Canada MP Robert Nault Jan. 9 at the Office of the President in Taipei City. (Courtesy of Office of the President)

President Tsai Ing-wen called on Canada to back Taiwan’s inclusion in the second round of entry talks for the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, citing Taiwan’s commitment to fostering regional and international cooperation and free trade.



In addition to sharing the values of democracy, freedom and cultural diversity, both countries also enjoy robust economic ties, Tsai said, noting that Taiwan is Canada’s 11th largest trading partner. In 2016, trade between the two nations amounted to US$5 billion, she added.



As the second largest economy of the 11 CPTPP member states, Canada could help pave the way to regional prosperity by backing Taiwan’s inclusion, Tsai said. The president also expressed hope that both sides can initiate negotiations on a foreign investment promotion and protection agreement.



Tsai made the remarks while receiving a Canada delegation headed by Robert Nault, member of the Parliament of Canada and chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development, Jan. 9 at the Office of the President in Taipei City. The 16-person delegation is on a fact-finding tour Jan. 8-14 that includes visits to the Cabinet-level Council of Indigenous Peoples, Environmental Protection Administration and Mainland Affairs Council, as well as the Ministry of Economic Affairs.



Taiwan and Canada are continuing to expand exchanges in areas spanning investment, tourism, trade and culture, Tsai said, noting that in June last year, direct flights between Taipei and Vancouver by Montreal-based Air Canada resumed after a 14-year hiatus. That same month, Taiwan-based international carrier EVA Airways increased the frequency of Taipei-Toronto flights, reflecting healthy growth in tourism and business exchanges, the president added.



Tsai expressed gratitude to Canada for voicing support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation during the 70th World Health Assembly—the decision-making body of the World Health Organization—held May 22-31, 2017, in Geneva. The nation will continue to contribute to the international community by sharing its experiences and expertise, the president said, adding that she looks forward to more opportunities to strengthen the friendship between the two sides.