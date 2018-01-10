White remains the top color choice for cars worldwide in 2017: PPG

Taipei (Taiwan News)— White continues to dominate as the most popular choice for automobiles worldwide in 2017, according to PPG’s annual automotive color popularity data.

While white experienced a drop in preference by 1 percent from 38 percent in 2016, it remained the overall most popular automotive color option worldwide, the data showed. Black (17 percent), gray (12 percent), silver (11 percent), and natural (8 percent) rounded out the top automotive colors worldwide.

PPG expects more blue cars on the road at 2018 and beyond. In 2016, the PPG data showed that blue increased by 3 percent as a preference for luxury, medium and compact automobiles.

PPG regional trend highlights from 2017 vehicle build data include:

Asia Pacific: White (44 percent) led by a larger margin than in any other region, while black (15 percent), silver and natural (tied at10 percent), gray and red (tied at 7 percent) trailed

North America: White (25 percent) eclipsed black (21 percent), gray (17 percent), silver (13 percent), and red and blue (tied at 10 percent).

South America: White (38 percent) was close to the global popularity level, with silver (31 percent) a strong second. Black (10 percent), gray and red (tied at 9 percent) rounded out the top five.

Europe: White (32 percent) was followed by gray (18 percent), black (17 percent), silver and blue (tied at 9 percent), and natural and red (tied at 7 percent).

