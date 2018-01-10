Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 10, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;A passing shower;31;25;SSW;11;70%;56%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;N;11;41%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Turning out cloudy;15;5;Partly sunny, breezy;14;4;NE;22;55%;18%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Periods of rain;14;11;Showers;13;9;WNW;31;60%;94%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Cloudy with mist;8;3;ESE;7;95%;77%;0

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy, cold;-10;-13;Cloudy and cold;-7;-8;N;15;81%;22%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;9;-3;Mostly sunny;6;-2;SE;12;63%;3%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy with snow;-7;-12;Very windy;-8;-14;SW;44;47%;91%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A thunderstorm;30;21;NE;14;74%;71%;11

Athens, Greece;Cloudy with a shower;14;9;Spotty showers;15;8;W;6;81%;84%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, nice;23;18;Cloudy;26;18;W;16;64%;14%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;19;5;High clouds;19;6;SE;9;48%;1%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers, mainly late;34;22;Cloudy with a shower;31;23;NW;7;71%;80%;7

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;27;17;Some sun, pleasant;28;17;ESE;12;61%;30%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;29;21;Mostly sunny;27;19;ENE;11;61%;14%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;14;5;Periods of sunshine;13;3;NNW;17;52%;12%;2

Beijing, China;Chilly with sunshine;-2;-9;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-10;SW;11;12%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;9;3;A bit of rain;8;3;NNE;6;65%;80%;0

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;6;1;Occasional rain;4;1;E;8;88%;85%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;17;8;A morning shower;18;7;ESE;8;79%;66%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;17;A shower or t-storm;27;16;ENE;15;63%;63%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;5;4;Cloudy with a shower;6;4;NNW;8;89%;80%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A little a.m. rain;7;3;Cloudy and misty;7;3;NE;4;84%;77%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy with mist;7;3;Cloudy with a shower;8;2;NE;14;71%;80%;0

Budapest, Hungary;A little rain;7;4;Cloudy with a shower;7;3;N;5;76%;80%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny, warm;33;26;E;12;58%;12%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;30;18;A t-storm in spots;29;17;NW;7;40%;72%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and cold;2;-7;Mostly sunny, cold;0;-8;WNW;17;48%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Inc. clouds;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;NW;19;29%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;29;18;Sunshine;31;18;S;17;35%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;28;19;ESE;7;59%;42%;7

Chennai, India;A shower or two;27;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;NE;12;73%;27%;4

Chicago, United States;Clouds and fog, mist;9;8;A touch of rain;12;-6;NW;26;74%;82%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. shower or two;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;11;73%;71%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;4;3;Occasional rain;4;1;E;12;92%;84%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;NNE;17;54%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;12;Cooler;14;-3;NNW;27;57%;32%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;NNE;21;79%;77%;4

Delhi, India;Sunshine;22;8;Hazy sun;22;8;WNW;15;59%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;12;-6;Partly sunny, cooler;7;-1;S;10;41%;14%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and nice;22;10;Hazy sunshine;23;11;NNW;8;64%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;33;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;WNW;8;78%;85%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;8;2;Low clouds;6;2;SSE;11;93%;3%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;9;2;Rain and drizzle;9;-1;N;13;39%;60%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Inc. clouds;17;11;Sun and some clouds;15;9;W;22;68%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;16;10;A thick cloud cover;15;11;NNW;10;53%;11%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;25;15;Nice with some sun;25;12;SE;13;54%;17%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;25;18;A shower or two;27;20;SSE;10;67%;73%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;-1;-4;Cloudy;-2;-4;ENE;13;87%;3%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;23;Sun and some clouds;34;22;NNE;7;57%;30%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;17;10;Remaining cloudy;17;9;NNE;18;37%;0%;1

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;28;21;A shower in spots;28;19;NNE;7;59%;50%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;Sunny and beautiful;30;16;E;8;52%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;22;6;Hazy sun;21;5;NNW;6;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;12;7;A p.m. shower or two;12;8;SSE;8;82%;86%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;32;25;Brief a.m. showers;33;25;WSW;24;67%;78%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;Sunny and beautiful;30;20;NNW;11;44%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds breaking;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;NW;9;51%;30%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;9;-5;Plenty of sun;10;-6;WSW;6;28%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;28;18;Hazy sunshine;29;17;ENE;14;24%;8%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;3;Mostly sunny;19;3;S;7;63%;5%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;32;16;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;NNW;14;30%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;3;-5;Partly sunny;2;-4;ENE;8;75%;8%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;29;24;Some sun, a shower;30;24;E;15;69%;67%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;Mostly cloudy;32;23;WSW;9;64%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Hazy sunshine;23;9;NNE;10;57%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;30;23;Rain;27;22;WNW;5;86%;98%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;4;A t-storm in spots;13;3;SE;13;67%;65%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;SSW;9;77%;63%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;20;Clouds and sun;24;21;SSE;14;76%;57%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;16;10;Partly sunny;15;7;NNE;12;63%;5%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;8;2;Cloudy with mist;7;3;NNW;10;93%;66%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;18;10;Sunny and nice;22;12;NNE;6;64%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Sun and clouds;30;24;SW;10;68%;43%;11

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;8;2;Sun and some clouds;9;-2;WNW;21;59%;28%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Some sunshine;30;27;NE;15;66%;70%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;22;E;11;74%;65%;6

Manila, Philippines;Periods of sun;31;23;Sunshine and nice;30;23;NE;12;58%;57%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Pleasant and warmer;27;14;Partly sunny;33;22;NE;10;41%;50%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;24;7;Partly sunny;24;7;NE;7;39%;1%;5

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;25;21;Spotty showers;26;22;ESE;15;75%;77%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing;-3;-6;Mostly sunny;-2;-5;ENE;9;81%;5%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;30;22;ENE;26;60%;7%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;NE;12;58%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;High clouds;-3;-3;Rain and drizzle;7;4;S;11;78%;86%;0

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-2;-5;Cloudy;-2;-9;NNE;10;73%;54%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;33;23;Hazy sunshine;32;24;NNE;9;49%;11%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds, nice;26;15;Clouds and sun;25;14;NNE;17;53%;30%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny;4;1;Mostly cloudy;9;8;SSE;8;73%;76%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;High clouds;18;8;Some sun;18;8;SW;10;77%;23%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Flurries and squalls;-2;-6;Snow;-1;-13;SSW;27;86%;90%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;7;-1;Partly sunny, cold;4;-2;WNW;23;41%;14%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;-4;-5;A little snow;-3;-6;NNE;8;75%;75%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-4;Cloudy and milder;6;5;SSW;23;84%;72%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;30;27;A t-storm around;31;26;E;18;70%;72%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;An afternoon shower;30;23;NW;13;73%;65%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ENE;13;75%;63%;8

Paris, France;A shower or two;9;2;Cloudy;8;3;N;5;78%;34%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;29;17;Cooler with a shower;22;13;SSE;24;51%;41%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, less humid;34;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;NNE;18;51%;10%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;N;12;79%;72%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;32;23;A stray shower;31;23;ESE;11;59%;55%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds, then sun;7;3;Cloudy;6;2;NNW;7;78%;65%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, cold;-7;-16;Frigid with sunshine;-11;-20;NW;15;37%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Rather cloudy;20;11;A little rain;18;11;SW;11;64%;82%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Rain and drizzle;18;8;A morning shower;16;6;E;7;77%;50%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;30;25;A shower or two;30;23;E;11;71%;83%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;5;2;Downpours;5;4;S;38;77%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;-1;-4;Clouds and sun;0;-4;E;7;84%;2%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;30;23;Some sun;31;23;NE;10;65%;29%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;S;7;20%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;14;6;Spotty showers;13;6;NNE;8;74%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;1;-1;Low clouds;0;-5;NNE;11;69%;1%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;13;10;Periods of sun;14;10;NNW;7;94%;12%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;26;16;An afternoon shower;26;16;ENE;7;68%;69%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;27;24;A shower or two;28;24;ESE;26;72%;75%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;W;9;79%;1%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;21;1;Plenty of sunshine;19;-2;ENE;9;30%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;32;16;Mostly sunny;32;15;WSW;11;46%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;27;21;A shower or two;26;22;N;8;86%;74%;1

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;13;7;Spotty showers;13;1;NNE;11;69%;60%;2

Seattle, United States;A little rain;8;6;Breezy with rain;11;8;SW;23;83%;95%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunlit and cold;-5;-11;Sunny, but very cold;-6;-14;NW;12;29%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny and chilly;6;-1;Sunny, but chilly;5;-1;NNW;13;42%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;27;24;Rain, some heavy;26;22;W;18;88%;98%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Misty this afternoon;7;1;Low clouds;6;1;W;8;92%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;27;23;A shower or two;28;24;ENE;25;70%;74%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;0;-2;Cloudy;2;-1;ESE;8;99%;26%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;24;20;Clouds and sun, nice;27;22;NNE;17;57%;33%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;16;9;Sun and clouds;15;9;ENE;16;52%;10%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;0;-2;Cloudy;1;-6;ESE;11;87%;3%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;11;-3;A snow shower;1;-4;NNE;9;87%;83%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy and cooler;7;-2;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;N;6;73%;65%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;10;0;Plenty of sunshine;10;3;NNE;9;26%;25%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Inc. clouds;23;12;Partly sunny;23;13;SE;10;48%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. shower or two;19;8;A little rain;14;5;SE;7;63%;68%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;12;2;Sunny;10;-1;WSW;15;45%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;A bit of ice;3;2;Rain and drizzle;7;6;SSW;24;78%;90%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler;17;10;Plenty of sunshine;18;10;WSW;19;53%;40%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;16;8;Partial sunshine;16;8;WSW;20;64%;37%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-15;-26;Plenty of sunshine;-13;-26;ESE;5;81%;5%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;5;3;Rain;5;3;NW;9;80%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;6;3;Cloudy;7;3;NW;6;71%;66%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy and cooler;21;13;Rather cloudy;20;12;ESE;10;50%;38%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning sunny;0;-6;Mostly sunny;-2;-5;E;10;76%;2%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;4;-2;Cloudy;3;-2;E;12;84%;33%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy, p.m. rain;17;15;Rain and drizzle;20;17;S;15;84%;92%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;35;20;Sunny;33;19;SW;8;60%;6%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;4;-8;High clouds;5;-4;ESE;4;46%;74%;1

