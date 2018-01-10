Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 10, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;A passing shower;88;76;SSW;7;70%;56%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;75;60;Sunny and pleasant;75;60;N;7;41%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Turning out cloudy;58;42;Partly sunny, breezy;56;39;NE;14;55%;18%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Periods of rain;57;51;Showers;55;48;WNW;19;60%;94%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;45;38;Cloudy with mist;46;37;ESE;4;95%;77%;0

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy, cold;14;9;Cloudy and cold;19;18;N;9;81%;22%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;48;27;Mostly sunny;42;29;SE;7;63%;3%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy with snow;20;11;Very windy;18;6;SW;27;47%;91%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;85;69;A thunderstorm;86;70;NE;9;74%;71%;11

Athens, Greece;Cloudy with a shower;57;48;Spotty showers;59;46;W;3;81%;84%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, nice;74;64;Cloudy;79;64;W;10;64%;14%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;66;40;High clouds;65;43;SE;6;48%;1%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers, mainly late;94;71;Cloudy with a shower;88;73;NW;5;71%;80%;7

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;81;63;Some sun, pleasant;82;62;ESE;7;61%;30%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;84;70;Mostly sunny;80;67;ENE;7;61%;14%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;57;42;Periods of sunshine;56;38;NNW;10;52%;12%;2

Beijing, China;Chilly with sunshine;28;16;Partly sunny, chilly;30;14;SW;7;12%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;48;38;A bit of rain;47;38;NNE;4;65%;80%;0

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;43;34;Occasional rain;39;34;E;5;88%;85%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;63;47;A morning shower;64;45;ESE;5;79%;66%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;63;A shower or t-storm;81;60;ENE;9;63%;63%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;42;39;Cloudy with a shower;43;39;NNW;5;89%;80%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A little a.m. rain;45;38;Cloudy and misty;45;37;NE;3;84%;77%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy with mist;45;38;Cloudy with a shower;46;35;NE;8;71%;80%;0

Budapest, Hungary;A little rain;44;38;Cloudy with a shower;44;37;N;3;76%;80%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;89;75;Mostly sunny, warm;92;78;E;7;58%;12%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;85;64;A t-storm in spots;85;62;NW;4;40%;72%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and cold;35;20;Mostly sunny, cold;32;18;WNW;11;48%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Inc. clouds;73;54;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;NW;12;29%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;84;65;Sunshine;87;65;S;11;35%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;65;Partly sunny;82;66;ESE;4;59%;42%;7

Chennai, India;A shower or two;80;71;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;NE;8;73%;27%;4

Chicago, United States;Clouds and fog, mist;48;46;A touch of rain;54;21;NW;16;74%;82%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. shower or two;88;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;ESE;7;73%;71%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;40;37;Occasional rain;39;34;E;7;92%;84%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;76;65;Sunny and pleasant;77;66;NNE;10;54%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;58;54;Cooler;57;27;NNW;17;57%;32%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;87;76;A t-storm or two;86;76;NNE;13;79%;77%;4

Delhi, India;Sunshine;72;46;Hazy sun;71;46;WNW;10;59%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;54;21;Partly sunny, cooler;45;30;S;6;41%;14%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and nice;71;50;Hazy sunshine;73;53;NNW;5;64%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;91;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;WNW;5;78%;85%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;46;35;Low clouds;42;36;SSE;7;93%;3%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;49;36;Rain and drizzle;49;29;N;8;39%;60%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Inc. clouds;63;51;Sun and some clouds;60;48;W;14;68%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;60;51;A thick cloud cover;59;52;NNW;6;53%;11%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;77;58;Nice with some sun;76;54;SE;8;54%;17%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;77;65;A shower or two;80;68;SSE;7;67%;73%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;29;25;Cloudy;29;25;ENE;8;87%;3%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;73;Sun and some clouds;93;72;NNE;5;57%;30%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;63;51;Remaining cloudy;63;48;NNE;11;37%;0%;1

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;83;70;A shower in spots;83;67;NNE;4;59%;50%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;Sunny and beautiful;86;60;E;5;52%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;72;42;Hazy sun;70;42;NNW;4;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;54;45;A p.m. shower or two;53;47;SSE;5;82%;86%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;90;77;Brief a.m. showers;91;78;WSW;15;67%;78%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;86;67;Sunny and beautiful;86;67;NNW;7;44%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds breaking;76;57;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;NW;6;51%;30%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;48;23;Plenty of sun;51;21;WSW;4;28%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;83;64;Hazy sunshine;84;62;ENE;9;24%;8%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;37;Mostly sunny;67;38;S;4;63%;5%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;89;62;Plenty of sunshine;91;64;NNW;9;30%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;38;24;Partly sunny;35;24;ENE;5;75%;8%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;85;76;Some sun, a shower;85;76;E;9;69%;67%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;72;Mostly cloudy;90;73;WSW;5;64%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;Hazy sunshine;73;49;NNE;6;57%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;86;73;Rain;80;72;WNW;3;86%;98%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;39;A t-storm in spots;55;38;SE;8;67%;65%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;90;73;An afternoon shower;87;73;SSW;6;77%;63%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;75;68;Clouds and sun;76;69;SSE;8;76%;57%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;61;50;Partly sunny;59;44;NNE;8;63%;5%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;47;36;Cloudy with mist;44;38;NNW;6;93%;66%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;64;51;Sunny and nice;71;53;NNE;4;64%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;85;75;Sun and clouds;86;75;SW;6;68%;43%;11

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;47;36;Sun and some clouds;48;28;WNW;13;59%;28%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;80;Some sunshine;87;80;NE;9;66%;70%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;85;74;A t-storm in spots;85;72;E;7;74%;65%;6

Manila, Philippines;Periods of sun;88;74;Sunshine and nice;87;73;NE;7;58%;57%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Pleasant and warmer;81;57;Partly sunny;92;72;NE;6;41%;50%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;76;45;Partly sunny;75;45;NE;4;39%;1%;5

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;78;69;Spotty showers;79;72;ESE;9;75%;77%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing;27;21;Mostly sunny;28;22;ENE;6;81%;5%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;75;Partly sunny, breezy;86;72;ENE;16;60%;7%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;86;71;Mostly sunny, nice;89;73;NE;8;58%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;High clouds;27;26;Rain and drizzle;44;39;S;7;78%;86%;0

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;28;22;Cloudy;28;15;NNE;6;73%;54%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;91;74;Hazy sunshine;89;75;NNE;6;49%;11%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds, nice;78;59;Clouds and sun;76;57;NNE;10;53%;30%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny;39;34;Mostly cloudy;49;46;SSE;5;73%;76%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;High clouds;65;47;Some sun;65;47;SW;6;77%;23%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Flurries and squalls;28;22;Snow;29;9;SSW;17;86%;90%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;44;31;Partly sunny, cold;39;29;WNW;14;41%;14%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;25;23;A little snow;27;21;NNE;5;75%;75%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;28;25;Cloudy and milder;44;40;SSW;14;84%;72%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;86;80;A t-storm around;87;79;E;11;70%;72%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;An afternoon shower;87;73;NW;8;73%;65%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;85;73;A t-storm in spots;87;73;ENE;8;75%;63%;8

Paris, France;A shower or two;48;36;Cloudy;46;37;N;3;78%;34%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;85;63;Cooler with a shower;72;56;SSE;15;51%;41%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, less humid;94;71;Sunny and pleasant;88;69;NNE;11;51%;10%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm in spots;89;74;N;7;79%;72%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;89;73;A stray shower;87;73;ESE;7;59%;55%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds, then sun;45;37;Cloudy;43;35;NNW;4;78%;65%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, cold;20;4;Frigid with sunshine;13;-4;NW;9;37%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Rather cloudy;68;52;A little rain;65;52;SW;7;64%;82%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Rain and drizzle;64;47;A morning shower;61;43;E;4;77%;50%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;85;76;A shower or two;86;74;E;7;71%;83%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;41;35;Downpours;41;39;S;24;77%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;31;25;Clouds and sun;31;25;E;4;84%;2%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;87;74;Some sun;87;74;NE;6;65%;29%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;S;4;20%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;57;43;Spotty showers;55;42;NNE;5;74%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;34;30;Low clouds;32;22;NNE;7;69%;1%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;56;50;Periods of sun;57;49;NNW;4;94%;12%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;80;61;An afternoon shower;79;62;ENE;5;68%;69%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;81;76;A shower or two;82;76;ESE;16;72%;75%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;Partly sunny, nice;73;59;W;5;79%;1%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;69;34;Plenty of sunshine;67;29;ENE;6;30%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;89;61;Mostly sunny;89;59;WSW;7;46%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;81;70;A shower or two;78;71;N;5;86%;74%;1

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;55;45;Spotty showers;55;34;NNE;7;69%;60%;2

Seattle, United States;A little rain;46;44;Breezy with rain;53;46;SW;14;83%;95%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunlit and cold;24;12;Sunny, but very cold;21;6;NW;7;29%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny and chilly;43;30;Sunny, but chilly;41;30;NNW;8;42%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;81;74;Rain, some heavy;79;72;W;11;88%;98%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Misty this afternoon;44;34;Low clouds;43;35;W;5;92%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;81;74;A shower or two;83;75;ENE;16;70%;74%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;32;28;Cloudy;35;30;ESE;5;99%;26%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;75;68;Clouds and sun, nice;80;71;NNE;11;57%;33%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;60;48;Sun and clouds;58;47;ENE;10;52%;10%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;32;29;Cloudy;33;21;ESE;7;87%;3%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;51;26;A snow shower;33;26;NNE;6;87%;83%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy and cooler;44;28;Mostly cloudy;37;29;N;4;73%;65%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;50;32;Plenty of sunshine;49;37;NNE;5;26%;25%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Inc. clouds;73;53;Partly sunny;74;55;SE;6;48%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. shower or two;66;47;A little rain;56;42;SE;4;63%;68%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;54;36;Sunny;49;31;WSW;9;45%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;A bit of ice;37;35;Rain and drizzle;44;42;SSW;15;78%;90%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler;63;49;Plenty of sunshine;64;50;WSW;12;53%;40%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;61;46;Partial sunshine;61;47;WSW;12;64%;37%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;5;-14;Plenty of sunshine;9;-15;ESE;3;81%;5%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;41;38;Rain;41;38;NW;5;80%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;42;38;Cloudy;45;38;NW;4;71%;66%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy and cooler;70;56;Rather cloudy;68;54;ESE;6;50%;38%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny;29;22;E;6;76%;2%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;39;29;Cloudy;37;28;E;7;84%;33%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy, p.m. rain;62;59;Rain and drizzle;68;62;S;9;84%;92%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;94;68;Sunny;92;67;SW;5;60%;6%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;38;18;High clouds;40;26;ESE;2;46%;74%;1

