Taiwan elementary school starts a new multipurpose community center

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Sin Sheng Elementary School in Taitung (台東縣新生國小) Wednesday commemorated the opening ceremony of 'Si Shi Reading Hall and Community Learning Center' (四時悅讀館暨社區學習中心) at the school for multipurpose use such as parent-child reading and studying.

The room will be made available for use this weekend after the school's winter vacation starts, which is by the end of this week.

Taitung County Magistrate Justin Huang (黃健庭), Taitung City Mayor Chang Kuo-chou (張國洲), Education Director Liu Zhen-ning (劉鎮寧) together inaugurated the event today at the school.

Magistrate Huang said the Taiwan Ministry of Education supported the cause with NT$2 million and another NT$4 million was provided by the county government in order to improve the interior of the original small library into a community learning center.

The new principal, Zhang Rui-qun (張瑞群), said he hopes to extend reading habits to families and promote community activities, including one of the study classrooms that has opened a calligraphy class. Currently, it is for children's club learning but community residents are expected to join in the future.

Liu later said that this year, the department will fight for funding from the central government to create community reading centers, provide reading sessions and space for static arts and cultural activities so that children can enjoy reading and parents can take their children to study and participate with them.