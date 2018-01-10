Taiwan Traditional Theatre Festival to kick off in March

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –The Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center (TTTC) has announced the first Taiwan Traditional Theatre Festival, which will run from March to May, featuring traditional performing arts.

TTTC Director Wu Rung-Shun noted at a press conference on Wednesday that the Taiwan Traditional Theatre Festival is the center’s first own-brand festival, which is planned to be an annual event in the future. The festival will showcase Taiwan’s traditional performances in three main themes: traditional performing of Taiwan, traditional performing of the world, and traditional performing of the future.

The festival aims not only to interpret the uniqueness of Taiwanese traditional performing arts, but also to reveal the arts' unlimited possibilities of renovation and collaboration with other art forms. Besides domestic traditional performances, the TTTC will also invite traditional performing troupes from around the world to stage their signature performances. This year, a special troupe from Korea will bring Taiwanese audience the country's traditional performing art known as talchum or t'alch'um, a Korean dance performed while wearing a mask, miming, speaking and even sometimes singing.

Overseen by the National Center for Traditional Arts, TTTC is the country’s first-ever home for traditional performing arts such as Hakka, kunqu and Taiwan operas. After officially inaugurated on Oct. 3, the TTTC has launched many intriguing programs and shows, including the 2017 Asia Pacific Traditional Arts Festival, which featured several shows by domestic and overseas performing troupes from five Southeast Asian countries—Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. The facility is expected to serve as a meaningful platform to foster international exchanges on traditional arts.

Tickets of the festival will be open for sale starting January 11. For details, timetable and promo tickets, please visit http://tttc.culture.tw/Xiqu/index.aspx