  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Bald cypress trees beside Lipi Lake in Yilan County, northeastern Taiwan turn russet-red

Views of brownish red bald cypress trees set between green lake water, layered mountains, and blue skies have attracted many visitors and photographers to Lipi Lake in Yuanshan, Yilan County at this time of the year

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/10 17:13

The views of brownish red bald cypress trees set between green lake water and blue skies has attracted many visitors to Lipi Lake (photo from 黃耀輝's po

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The views of brownish red bald cypress trees set between green lake water, layered mountains, and blue skies have attracted many visitors and photographers to Lipi Lake in Yuanshan Township, Yilan County at this time of the year.

From above, the lake is shaped like an open clam, hence the name Li (clam) pi Lake. Lipi Lake is situated next to cemetery Yuanshan Fuyuan (員山福園), and therefore not many visitors like to go there, which contributes to its secluded quality. The beautiful landscapes have successfully attracted some couples to come and take wedding photos there.    

Bald cypress and gingko trees grow around the lake, turning brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow in the fall and casting lovely reflections in the water.

Gazing across the green pastures of grass to the layered mountains afar, it doesn’t feel like one is in a cemetery at all, but in a fairy tale world, according to an introduction on a Yilan County Government’s website promoting tourism in the county.   

The lake is located at No.11, Lipi Rd., Yuanshan Township, Yilan County.
Lipi Lake
Yuanshan Township
Yilan County
bald cypress

RELATED ARTICLES

Members of OhBear day trip reconnect with nature in Yilan, northeastern Taiwan
2017/12/27 22:02
Renowned Taiwanese painter Wang Pan-yuan passes away in Yilan County
2017/12/22 15:23
A priceless trip to two lakes and a botanical garden in Yilan, Taiwan
2017/12/17 17:58
Heavy rain impedes traffic on east coast of Taiwan
2017/12/04 17:11
Month long Hot Spring Festival kicks off in Northern Taiwan
2017/12/03 11:15