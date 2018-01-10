Bald cypress trees beside Lipi Lake in Yilan County, northeastern Taiwan turn russet-red

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The views of brownish red bald cypress trees set between green lake water, layered mountains, and blue skies have attracted many visitors and photographers to Lipi Lake in Yuanshan Township, Yilan County at this time of the year.

From above, the lake is shaped like an open clam, hence the name Li (clam) pi Lake. Lipi Lake is situated next to cemetery Yuanshan Fuyuan (員山福園), and therefore not many visitors like to go there, which contributes to its secluded quality. The beautiful landscapes have successfully attracted some couples to come and take wedding photos there.

Bald cypress and gingko trees grow around the lake, turning brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow in the fall and casting lovely reflections in the water.

Gazing across the green pastures of grass to the layered mountains afar, it doesn’t feel like one is in a cemetery at all, but in a fairy tale world, according to an introduction on a Yilan County Government’s website promoting tourism in the county.

The lake is located at No.11, Lipi Rd., Yuanshan Township, Yilan County.