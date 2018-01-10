Taiwan ex-president wins NT$1.8 million in lawsuit against political commentator

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to a Taiwan High Court ruling on Tuesday, media personality Clara Chou (周玉蔻) was sentenced to pay the former President of Taiwan Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) NT$1.8 million (US$60,790) in compensation for defamation, but appeals were still possible.

Ma's spokesperson Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) revealed the former president was relieved to hear about the decision which turned out in his favor, according to the Central News Agency (CNA).

Ma sued Chou on grounds of defamation at the Taipei District Court in December 2014 after Chou made claims that the former President had accepted NT$200 million as 'donations' from the Ting Hsin International Group which was stuck in food safety scandals at that time.

Ma filed a criminal and a civil suit against Chou and asked for a compensation of NT$10 million as well as apologies in the media for her actions. At that time the district court ruled in favor of Chou, stating that there was no compensation to be made.

Unsatisfied with the district court's result, Ma launched an appeal with the Taiwan High Court, which ruled in his favor Tuesday and ordered Chou to pay NT$1.8 million as compensation along with a public apology.

Chou expressed her dissatisfaction with the ruling in her social media account and revealed that she would take the matter to the Supreme Court to seek justice as the current ruling was unjust and unfair to her.