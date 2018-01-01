  1. Home
Malaysia International Film Festival, Golden Global nominees announced

Taiwanese film receives 6 nominations for Malaysian Golden Global awards 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/10 16:38

The 2nd annual Malaysian Golden Global Awards is coming in March. (Unsplash photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2018 Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFEST) and Malaysia Golden Global Awards (MGGA) announced the nominees for this year's festival and ceremony respectively, reported CNA.

This year will be the second year of MIFFEST and will take place 25 February - 2 March. The festival was started by individuals from Malaysia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong to bring a greater awareness of Malaysian art and culture to the world. 


(Flyer from MIFFEST Facebook page)

The festival is open to international applicants, whereas the MGGA is reserved for applicants from Asia. The MGGA will be held March 3.  

The MGGA worked closely with the CEO of Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards, Wen Tien Hsiang, to produce the ceremony. 

The Taiwanese film, "The Great Buddha+," is nominated for six awards, including Best Film. 

Check out the full list of nominees below
