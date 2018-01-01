Taiwan passport ranked 32nd ‘most useful’ in the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A poll released by Henley & Partners and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the “Visa Restrictions Index,” names the Taiwan passport as the 32nd most powerful in the world, reports CNA.

Out of 218 countries and areas, Taiwan citizens may enter visa-free into 134 of them. Taiwan’s 2018 ranking fell one spot from 2017.

Leading the list of most powerful passports is the German passport, granting passport holders visa-free access to 177 countries and areas. Singapore ranked number 2 with visa-free access to 176 countries.

Eight countries tied for number 3 with visa-free access to 175 countries: Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Japan, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

South Korea and the United States tied in 5th, Hong Kong placed 21st , China came in at number 75, and North Korea at number 95.

The countries with the least visa-free access to other countries are Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

Below is the complete rankings list as released by Henley & Partners: