Taiwanese government aims to ban the sale of all petroleum vehicles by 2040

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Taiwanese government’s objective is to completely ban the selling of petroleum vehicles by 2040, according to a news release by the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on Tuesday.

The release said that a number of European countries, including Germany, the UK, and France, have announced the ban of petroleum vehicle sales by 2030 or 2040. In light of the international trend, Taiwan’s Executive Yuan requested the MOEA, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), and the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) to develop electric vehicles in concerted effort to reduce vehicles’ pollutant emission in accordance with the strategy of air pollution control and industrial development.

The objective is to completely replace public buses and government vehicles by electric vehicles by 2030, ban the selling of petroleum motorcycles by 2035, and petroleum automobiles by 2040, according to the news release.

In fact, these three central government agencies started to subsidize local governments to use electric vehicles for public buses three years ago to support the development of the electric vehicle industry.

The MOEA said it has also promoted the use of battery operated motorcycles, electric vehicle, and electric-powered public buses in a pilot run in 2009 and 2011 respectively, resulting in successful installation of 800 power charging stations for the electric automobiles, the launch of 290 electric buses for public service, the sale of more than 100,000 battery operated motorcycles, and the installation of more than 1,800 charging stations for battery operated motorcycles.

Going forward, the Executive Yuan has decided to continue subsidizing the purchase of battery operated motorcycles from this year (2018) to 2022, and the MOEA will also assist to install 3,310 charging stations (of which 1,000 will be installed by CPC) for battery operated motorcycles in five years, according to the release. Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior made reserving pipeline for power charging facilities in buildings mandatory under the Building Act, the release said.