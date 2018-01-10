Taiwan to raise fines for parking near bus stops

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's transportation authorities have announced that the regular penalty imposed on vehicles and motorcycles for parking or stopping close to bus stops will be increased as the current fine has failed to stop the illegal practice.

In light of safety for the bus passengers, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications released a notification on Tuesday that the minimum penalty for motorcycle riders who stop close to bus stops will be raised to NT$900 and for motorists to NT$1,200. The changes will take effect after the February 15-20 Lunar New Year holidays.

The regulation for vehicles who stop or park anywhere close to 10 meters of a bus stop ranges from NT$600-NT$1,200. But according to the ministry notification, the current regulation is unable to make sure the motorcycle riders, motorists and truck drivers are not stopping anywhere close to bus stops.

As a result, the ministry has decided to increase the penalty in an attempt to ensure the safety of bus passengers and to bring changes in the way motorbikes, cars and other vehicles park and stop on the road.