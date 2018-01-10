China, Southeast Asia leaders gather for Mekong meeting

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Leaders of nations along Southeast Asia's Mekong River are gathering in the Cambodian capital for the second Mekong-Lancang Cooperation summit.

The meeting kicked off Wednesday and is chaired by Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang. They are joined by leaders from Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar.

The stated goal of the forum is to promote sustainable development and boost the quality of life for the millions living in the Mekong sub-region.

The river is important to Southeast Asia, where an estimated 60 million people rely on the river and its tributaries for food, water and transport. But it is also a potential source of tension due to an increasing number of hydroelectric projects and concerns of ecological damage.