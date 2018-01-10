Double-doubles by Randle, Ball push Lakers past Kings 99-86

Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, left, blocks the shot of Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle during the first half of an NBA basketb
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, right, backs up against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesd
Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle, right, shoots as Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein defends during the second half of an NBA basket
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, right, shoots as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tues
Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. dunks over Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, J
Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez shoots as Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game T
Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, left, shoots as Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein defends during the first half of an NBA basketb
Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle, left, shoots as Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein defends during the first half of an NBA basketba
Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, left, shoots as Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein defends during the first half of an NBA basketb
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, center, shoots as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, left, and forward Zach Randolph defend during the first ha
Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton, right, talks with guard Lonzo Ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacrament
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tu
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julius Randle had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Lonzo Ball added 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings 99-86 on Tuesday night.
Brook Lopez scored 18 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 for the Lakers, who have won two straight following a nine-game losing streak.
Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points off the bench for the Kings, who have lost five of six. De'Aaron Fox had 15 points and Buddy Hield scored 13.
With Ball leading the charge, the Lakers were at their most effective when pushing the ball up the court. They had a 35-8 advantage in fast-break points, and Ball's 11 assists were his most since the rookie returned from a recent shoulder injury that sidelined him for six games. He finished with five points.
Los Angeles opened an 84-74 lead going into the fourth quarter, closing the third on a 22-10 run. Sacramento started the second half with a 14-3 surge to take an eight-point lead before Lopez hit three 3-pointers. Lopez then missed from long range, but Ball was under the basket for a putback.
Lopez finished 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
The Lakers went on a 19-0 run in the first quarter fueled by eight points from Brandon Ingram and seven from Randle, who had 13 points and five rebounds in the first half.
TIP-INS
Kings: G George Hill missed his third straight game to be with his wife, who is pregnant.
Lakers: Ball had his ninth career double-double. ... Randle had his eighth double-double of the season.
UP NEXT
Kings: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.
Lakers: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.
