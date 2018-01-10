Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House strategist Steve Bannon's remarks critical of President Donald Trump's administration appear to be costing him dearly.

The conservative Breitbart News Network announced Tuesday that Bannon is stepping down as chairman. He's also losing his daily show on the conservative talk station on satellite radio network SiriusXM.

Bannon's remarks in Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" include insults about Trump's family and his views on his role in Trump's political movement and presidential victory.

Trump lashed out at Bannon, calling him "Sloppy Steve" and declaring that his former strategist had "lost his mind."

Bannon sought to make amends in a statement on Sunday, but a White House spokesman said it didn't change his standing with the president.