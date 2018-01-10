  1. Home
NYC taking steps to divest pension funds of fossil fuels

By FRANK ELTMAN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/10 13:20

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials are citing climate change as their motivation to join a growing number of entities divesting themselves of financial interest in fossil fuels.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) and Comptroller Scott Stringer are set to announce plans on Wednesday to divest the city's five pension funds of roughly $5 billion in fossil fuel investments out of its total of $189 billion.

Clara Vondrich of the DivestInvest campaign says hundreds of institutional investors managing assets of over $5.5 trillion have taken their money out of fossil fuels.

The American Petroleum Institute has previously said the divestment movement is misguided.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) also plans to have the state pension funds begin to divest.