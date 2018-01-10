All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 43 31 9 3 65 160 107 17-3-1 14-6-2 9-3-1 Washington 43 27 13 3 57 135 121 18-5-0 9-8-3 7-3-1 Boston 40 23 10 7 53 131 102 14-5-3 9-5-4 6-1-2 Toronto 44 25 16 3 53 143 127 13-6-1 12-10-2 5-3-1 Columbus 44 25 16 3 53 121 121 15-7-0 10-9-3 8-5-2 New Jersey 41 22 11 8 52 130 125 12-5-3 10-6-5 3-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 42 22 15 5 49 128 117 15-7-3 7-8-2 6-4-3 Pittsburgh 44 22 19 3 47 126 138 13-7-1 9-12-2 8-4-0 Philadelphia 42 19 15 8 46 123 122 11-8-4 8-7-4 2-1-4 Carolina 42 19 15 8 46 119 131 10-4-4 9-11-4 5-3-3 N.Y. Islanders 43 21 18 4 46 146 158 13-5-3 8-13-1 6-6-1 Florida 42 18 18 6 42 120 137 10-6-3 8-12-3 6-4-1 Detroit 41 17 17 7 41 112 127 10-7-6 7-10-1 6-9-2 Montreal 42 18 20 4 40 108 129 11-8-3 7-12-1 9-4-1 Ottawa 41 14 18 9 37 113 146 9-8-5 5-10-4 4-6-3 Buffalo 43 10 24 9 29 96 150 5-11-3 5-13-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 41 29 10 2 60 143 113 18-2-1 11-8-1 11-1-0 Winnipeg 44 26 11 7 59 151 121 16-3-1 10-8-6 7-3-2 Nashville 42 25 11 6 56 131 114 13-4-2 12-7-4 10-3-2 St. Louis 46 26 17 3 55 134 122 15-9-0 11-8-3 6-4-1 Los Angeles 42 24 13 5 53 126 99 11-6-3 13-7-2 5-5-3 Dallas 43 24 16 3 51 132 118 16-5-1 8-11-2 7-9-0 San Jose 40 21 13 6 48 110 106 12-6-2 9-7-4 8-2-3 Calgary 42 22 16 4 48 118 121 12-11-0 10-5-4 8-5-1 Chicago 42 21 15 6 48 133 116 11-6-2 10-9-4 4-6-2 Minnesota 43 22 17 4 48 125 126 14-4-3 8-13-1 6-8-0 Colorado 41 22 16 3 47 135 124 15-7-1 7-9-2 6-5-1 Anaheim 43 19 15 9 47 117 120 10-8-3 9-7-6 6-4-5 Edmonton 44 18 23 3 39 119 143 9-12-1 9-11-2 6-2-0 Vancouver 43 16 21 6 38 111 143 7-12-3 9-9-3 4-8-1 Arizona 43 10 27 6 26 98 150 5-13-2 5-14-4 1-6-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 3, Toronto 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg 7, Buffalo 4

Washington 3, Vancouver 1

Chicago 8, Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 5, Carolina 4

Nashville 2, Edmonton 1

Calgary 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Florida 7, St. Louis 4

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 9 p.m.