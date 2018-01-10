Arvidsson powers Predators past Oilers 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, helping the Nashville Predators top the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Craig Smith also scored and Pekka Rinne made 25 saves in Nashville's 11th consecutive win against Edmonton.

The free-falling Oilers have lost seven of eight. Connor McDavid scored, and Cam Talbot had 22 stops.

Edmonton appeared to tie the game with 5:04 left when Mark Letestu found a loose puck in front of Rinne and swatted it in through traffic. Nashville challenged the goal and a video review determined that the play was offside.

The Predators went ahead to stay with two in the first.

With Nashville on a power play, Talbot stopped P.K. Subban's slap shot from the left point, but the rebound deflected off Arvidsson's skate before Smith poked the loose puck in for his 15th goal at 8:26.

Arvidsson got his 13th at 15:31. Roman Josi's slap shot from above the left circle hit Talbot in the left shoulder and then the face of Edmonton defenseman Adan Larsson on the right side. As the puck fell to the ice, Arvidsson tapped it by Talbot with a backhand.

Rinne denied McDavid on a breakaway with 2:14 remaining in the first. The reigning Hart Trophy winner tried to beat Rinne with a backhand, but the Finn was able to grab the shot with his glove.

McDavid then got a measure of revenge 55 seconds into the second.

With the puck on the right wall, McDavid drove around Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm before cutting toward the low slot, where he slipped a wrist shot between Rinne's pads.

NOTES: The Predators are 20-2-2 when leading after two periods this season. ... Subban has 17 points in 15 career games against Edmonton. ... The Oilers last defeated Nashville on March 18, 2014. ... Edmonton is 4-10-1 against the Central Division this season.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

Predators: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.